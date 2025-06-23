ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $682.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $618.10 and its 200 day moving average is $623.24.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.43, for a total value of $1,928,283.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,970,116.17. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,707.52. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

