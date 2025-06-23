Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 967,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 411,282 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

