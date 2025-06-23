FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Receives $53.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $43.12 on Friday. FB Financial has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 39.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

