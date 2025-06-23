Francis Mckay Sells 3,395 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Francis Mckay sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.48, for a total transaction of $697,604.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,253.76. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:JBL opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average of $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $208.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

