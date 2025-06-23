Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of VTES stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36.
About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
