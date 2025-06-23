Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 150 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after buying an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after buying an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after buying an additional 220,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,963,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

