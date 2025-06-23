Garde Capital Inc. Invests $31,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Duolingo by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total transaction of $1,112,812.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,668,147.09. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,054.96. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,482 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,992 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $471.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 232.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.29.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

