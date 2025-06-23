Garde Capital Inc. Invests $39,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,699,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 107,410 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,880. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

