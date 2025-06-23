Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 76,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

