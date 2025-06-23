Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

