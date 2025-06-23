Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 707 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

