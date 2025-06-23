Garde Capital Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $76,712,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $376.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.67 and a 200-day moving average of $415.50. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

