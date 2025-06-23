Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Labcorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,693,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH opened at $262.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.96 and a 12 month high of $264.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.25.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.29%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,160. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

