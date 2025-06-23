GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 3,062,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,416,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
