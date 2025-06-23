Head-To-Head Contrast: Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) vs. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Parke Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $520.63 million 3.38 $124.06 million $8.29 14.08 Parke Bancorp $129.41 million 1.78 $27.51 million $2.41 8.07

Dividends

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nicolet Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $119.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 24.31% 11.08% 1.46% Parke Bancorp 21.82% 9.76% 1.39%

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Parke Bancorp on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

