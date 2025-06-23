Head to Head Survey: CyberAgent (CYGIY) and The Competition

Profitability
This table compares CyberAgent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CyberAgent
|2.73%
|10.78%
|5.30%
|CyberAgent Competitors
|-16.13%
|-15.99%
|0.94%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
42.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CyberAgent and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CyberAgent
|$5.61 billion
|$108.86 million
|37.00
|CyberAgent Competitors
|$17.62 billion
|$4.48 billion
|3.36
Volatility & Risk
CyberAgent has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s rivals have a beta of 2.66, indicating that their average share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CyberAgent pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 17.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.
Summary
CyberAgent rivals beat CyberAgent on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
