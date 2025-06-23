Head-To-Head Survey: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) and Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Kellanova shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kellanova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Kellanova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Kellanova 10.93% 34.80% 8.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kellanova 0 13 1 0 2.07

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dogness (International) and Kellanova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kellanova has a consensus target price of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Kellanova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kellanova is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Risk & Volatility

Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kellanova has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dogness (International) and Kellanova”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $14.85 million 25.25 -$6.06 million N/A N/A Kellanova $12.75 billion 2.14 $1.34 billion $3.96 19.86

Kellanova has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Summary

Kellanova beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. It offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Bisco, Club, Luxe, Minueto, Special K, Toasteds, Town House, Zesta, Zoo Cartoon, Choco Krispis, Crunchy Nut, Kashi, Nutri-Grain, Squares, Zucaritas, Rice Krispies Treats, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, LCMs, Coco Pops, Krave, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, Gardenburger, Trink, Carr’s, Kellogg’s Extra, Müsli, Fruit n Fibre, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut, Country Store, Smacks, Honey Bsss, Zimmy’s, Toppas, Tresor, Froot Ring, Chocos, Chex, Guardian, Just Right, Sultana Bran, Rice Bubbles, Sustain, and Choco Krispies brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Kellogg Company and changed its name to Kellanova in October 2023. Kellanova was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

