Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:HLT opened at $248.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

