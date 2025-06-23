HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Reduced by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

