Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $6.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of INFN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $56,240,000. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 5,606,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,690,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,977,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 219,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,781,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

