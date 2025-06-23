Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells $423,493.92 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $423,493.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 456,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,387,965.12. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rubrik Price Performance
RBRK stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.86. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.