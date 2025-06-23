Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells $423,493.92 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $423,493.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 456,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,387,965.12. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBRK stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.86. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Rubrik by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

