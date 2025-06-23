Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells $13,500,000.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.9%
SMCI stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
