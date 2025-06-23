Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $145.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. This represents a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,434 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,115. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 73.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $117.91 on Friday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

