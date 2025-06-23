Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $274.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

