Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $848,123.88 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Adam E. Berry sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $848,123.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,096.92. This represents a 24.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $208.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 119.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

