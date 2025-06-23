Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

View Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.