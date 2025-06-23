Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

NYSE:F opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

