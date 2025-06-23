Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

