JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

