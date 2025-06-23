JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

