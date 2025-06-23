Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.