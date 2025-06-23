Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $94.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

