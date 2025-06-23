Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $8,984,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,762 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,382. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

