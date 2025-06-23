Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE KNSL opened at $475.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.92 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.