McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Receives $694.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $694.38.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in McKesson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in McKesson by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,290,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE MCK opened at $720.88 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $733.10. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $708.42 and its 200 day moving average is $648.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

