Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $16,699,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 107,410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

