Nilsine Partners LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.02 billion, a PE ratio of 596.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.