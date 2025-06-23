Nilsine Partners LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,750,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,715,641,000 after buying an additional 315,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,056,996,000 after buying an additional 315,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,130,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,589,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,609,000 after buying an additional 441,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after buying an additional 992,594 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $196.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

