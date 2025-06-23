Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 94 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $238.91 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

