Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $124.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

