Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $104.05 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

