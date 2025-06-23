Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $93.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.83. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

