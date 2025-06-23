Nilsine Partners LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.