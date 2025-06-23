Nilsine Partners LLC Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ESS stock opened at $284.66 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.45.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.