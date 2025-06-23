NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88,240 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,526,749.63. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

