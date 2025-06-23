Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

OKTA stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.81, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

