ORG Partners LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.98 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.24.

Get Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.