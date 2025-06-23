ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,589,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $270.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $279.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7828 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

