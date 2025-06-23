ORG Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $249,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $76.61 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

