ORG Partners LLC Sells 30,810 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,810 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $43.11 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,716.85. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $252,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,743.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,396. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

